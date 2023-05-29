Squash: SRAM optimistic of athletes winning men’s, women’s titles at AIC in Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) is optimistic about the chances for the country’s athletes to win the men’s and women’s titles at the Asian Individual Squash Championships (AIC) in Hong Kong from June 6 to 10.

SRAM coaching director Major (Rtd) S. Maniam said this was based on the current performance of the eight national representatives who were seen to have an equal chance to head into the finals.

The four male athletes who will be competing are defending champion Ng Eain Yow, Ivan Yuen, Muhammad Addeen Idrakie Bahtiar and Mohd Syafiq Kamal while the female athletes comprise Rachel Arnold, Aifa Azman, S.Sivasangari and Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi.

“For the men’s category, we have the tournament’s top seed, Ng Eain Yow. Of course, there are other players who will give great competition as well.

“As for the women’s category, I feel that the Japanese athlete, Satomi Watanabe is on the rise and will be a strong competitor in the tournament. But we have four players who have the potential to beat Satomi, because I see our athletes’ performance levels are more or less the same,“ said S. Maniam.

He was speaking to reporters at the ceremony to announce Kapten Batik, Kaki Jersey and Perfect Sports as sponsors of the national squash athletes at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil here today.

Commenting further, Maniam said the AIC would be the best platform for national athletes to prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China this September.

At the 2021 edition of AIC in Islamabad, Pakistan, Eain Yow emerged champion in the men’s category while Rachel finished as the runner-up in the women’s competition. - Bernama