SRAM: National mixed doubles pairs close to challenging for ASIAD gold

KUALA LUMPUR: The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) believes the national mixed doubles pairs are very close to challenging the continent’s best ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games this September.

SRAM coaching director Major (Rtd) S. Maniam said the national players did well at the inaugural 2023 Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championship which ended yesterday, returning home with a silver and bronze medal.

Second seeds Ivan Yuen-Rachel Arnold finished runners-up after going down 10-11, 8-11 against India’s Harinder Pal Singh-Dipika Pallikal, while Mohammad Syafiq Kamal-Aifa Azman beat another Indian pair Abhay Singh-Anahat Singh 11-8, 11-10 in the third/fourth place playoff.

“It was a very close call in the finals, but the Indians had a slight edge. We still need to do bits and pieces of work in preparation for the Asian Games.

“We have viewed our performances in video and we know exactly where our weaknesses and strengths are,” he said in an audio clip shared with the media.

Maniam said SRAM was now looking forward to the invitational doubles championships from July 19 to July 22 at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil to test the players further.

“A few countries have indicated their interest so far, among whom are rivals Hong Kong. We are looking forward to the tournament to beef up our preparations,” he added.

The Asian Mixed Doubles Championship held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Squash Court from June 26-30 was among the test events for the 2022 Asiad scheduled from Sept 23 to Oct 8.

The mixed doubles event will be contested for the first time ever at the 2022 Asian Games, which were delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. -Bernama