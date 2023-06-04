Sri Pahang keep unbeaten record, Kedah clinch second spot

KUALA LUMPUR: Two goals in the first half were enough for Sri Pahang to maintain their unbeaten record in seven games after defeating PDRM 2-1 in a clash at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last night.

Sri Pahang’s success in collecting three points not only eased their disappointment last Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Kedah Darul Aman at home, but it also allowed the Elephants to overtake Sabah in fourth place on better goal difference after sharing 13 points.

Winger Muhd Baqiuddin Shamsudin opened the score for Fandi Ahmad’s squad in the 18th minute for his first goal of the season before striker Kpah Sherman doubled the lead four minutes later to net his fourth goal of the season.

PDRM, who won two in a row before, came back to close the deficit in the second half through James Okwuosa’s header in the 76th minute, but failed to find an equalizer until the final whistle.

At the same time, Kedah Darul Aman also won three valuable points despite having to play with 10 players after beating Penang 1-0 at Darul Aman Stadium, Alor Setar.

Wan Amirul Afiq Wan Ab Rahman’s red card in the 53rd minute following two yellow cards did not affect the pace of the team who managed to find the winning goal in the 64th minute through Wiliam Lira Sousa’s swipe shot to beat Muhammad Azfar Arif Mohd Shukri in the goal.

The success saw Kedah Darul Aman rose to second position, sharing 16 points with Selangor in third position, but had more goals.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur City FC won their first win of the season after defeating Sabah 2-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, thus witnessing the Rhinos suffer their second consecutive defeat.

The two goals of Bojan Hodak’s squad were scored by midfielder T. Saravanan in the 15th minute and substitute Sean Giannelli in second half injury time.

At the State Stadium in Kuching, a second-half injury time goal from Kelantan United player Asraff Aliffuddin Yasin even out Sirojiddin Kuziev’s opening goal in the 52nd minute, thus blocking Kuching City’s desire to grab three points after both teams tied 1-1. - Bernama