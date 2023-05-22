SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour offers new opportunities for top performers

Winners of the first leg of the 2023 SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour together with the sponsors at Templer Park Country Club.

PETALING JAYA: Despite the heatwave enveloping the country, Malaysia’s junior golfers turned up in force to battle it out at the first leg of the 2023 Srixon Malaysian Junior Tour, hosted at Templer Park Country Club, 16-18 May, with the ultimate goal of finishing the series at the top of the Order of Merit and reap generous rewards courtesy of SRIXON, a world-renowned powerhouse in golf. SRIXON, having set out in 2022 to equip junior golfers in Malaysia with the experience of playing in a series of elite-standard golf tournaments that provided a level of professionalism Malaysian junior golfers were unfamiliar with, unveiled season two, together with Golf Malaysia, the tournament promoter. Turning Junior Golfers Into Polished Professionals – the tagline of the series, is a process being undertaken by all involved from the moment registration opens up to scorecard submission and the closing ceremony. Organisers, parents, referees, players, host clubs and sponsors all contribute their part, and the knowledge imparted to the players will stand them in good stead as they move forward on their chosen paths. Continued support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Malaysian Golf Association and generous sponsorship by Affin Bank, KIA, Dwi Emas International School along with contributions by F&N and Eureka has also been invaluable. Having closely watched how the inaugural season in 2022 heaped unheard of playing opportunities and prizes on players who performed their best throughout the year, entrants for the 2023 series arrived with their A-game, ready to lay claim to victory at the challenging tract at Templer Park Country Club, known for its immaculate and fast greens. There was already something extra on the table to play for, as the Top-2 finishers in the Gross categories, six boys and six girls, would be offered a place to compete in the SJDTour International Championship to be played over the Masters Course, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, June 19-21, 2023. It is both an Individual Stroke Play and a Team Match Play contest, with representatives from Malaysia, Singapore, China and Thailand competing, and SRIXON will underwrite 50% of the expenses for each player.

As a huge bonus, the winner and runner-up in the Girl’s Open Division will be offered places in the Trust Golf-Singapore Ladies Masters (July 2-3, 2023) a China LPGA sanctioned event. With that being said, the stage was set and the outcome was in the hands of the players. For the older age groups 13-18 it was a three-day walking tournament with OWGR points on the line. For the 10-12 age group, it was a two-day walking event, with caddies. Trophies, certificates and the all-important Order of Merit points awaited the Top-5 winners in the Gross category, while the Top-3 Nett winners went home with trophies and certificates. In the Gross Category, Boy’s 16-18 Austin Gan Zi Ming (0) took top spot with a 221 total following impressive rounds of 75-73-73. Nazran Shahrizan (1) closed with a 225 total (71-78-76) for second, Wan Muhammad Danial Hafiz Wan Zain (4) took third on 228 (78-72-78), Ammer Aiman Mohd Fauzi (1) claimed fourth on 232 (78-75-79) and fifth went to Nathan Wong Tsen Jac (3) also on 232 (76-77-79). A thrilling first round 67 set the stage for Kwak Minji (1) to claim the honours in the Girls 16-18 category. She went on to add rounds of 73-73 for a 213 total to beat Yan Yinuo (0) by four strokes. Yan carded steady rounds of 73-73-71 for her 217 total. 2022 SRIXON Malaysian Junior Development Tour champion Sohniya Chandra Mohan (4) finished third on 221 with rounds of 76-72-73, Lim Ye Na (11) was fourth on 228 (78-75-75) and Nik Alicia Miriam Kamil Nik Fairuz Kamil (4) was fifth on 232 (79-76-77). Andrew Yap Yung Cheng (1) started this season where he left off in 2022, with a win in the Boy’s 13-15 age group. He carded rounds of 72-77-73 for a 222 total. Kang Geon (John) (4) was second on 225 (71-80-74), Aiden Tai John Roberts (2), third on 232 (80-77-75), Lim Hao Yu (7) took fourth on 233 (77-79-77) and Ezekiel Riz Hafi Suzearitz (2) was fifth on 234 (77-76-81). Nur Batrisyia Balqis Abdul Ghani (2) had a great start to defending her 2022 title win in the Girl’s 13-15 age group. She topped the leaderboard with a 226 total after rounds of 77-77-72. Her nearest rival, Siti Nur Husna Aina (5) returned a 236 total (80-82-74) to take second place. Wang Enxi (4) claimed third on 238 (77-78-83), Nur Alisya Qistina Mohd Zainurin (8) was fourth on 243 (80-83-80) and Nur Diana Syafiqah Abdullah (7) was fifth on 245 (83-83-79). Muhammad Afham Othman (16) placed first in the Boy’s 10-12 age group when he carded rounds of 76-73 for a 149 total. Right there with him on 149 was Bae Jinhyuk (7) with rounds of 76-73 for second place. Liew Zun Xin (6) took third on 150 (76-74), while Darren Neoh Yee Jian (14) placed fourth on 152 (76-76) and Uwais Alqarni Shahmira (7) finished fifth on 153 (82-71). Jane Sim snapped up first-place honours in the Girl’s 10-12 category with a 159 total (80-79) over second placed Deepikaa Ganesan (18) on 165 (85-80). Fatimah Zahara Iskandar Abdullah (19) took third on 170 (87-83), Lee Jiyeon (24) was fourth on 174 (89-85) and Ma Liwen (16) was fifth on 184 (92-92). In the Nett Category, Boy’s 16-18 Zarif Halim Abdul Halim (17) topped the leaderboard on 204 (68-67-69) to beat Lee Sihyeon (10) also on 204 (65-68-71). Third went to Muhammad Syahid Husain (13) on 211 (68-74-69). Siti Nurfarah Fasha Mohamad Hasan (7) claimed top spot in the Girl’s 16-18 group on 214 (74-71-69) over Arvinderjit Kaur Jasveer Singh (15) also on 214 (75-69-70). Aarthi Ganesan (7) took third on 217 (75-71-71). The Boy’s 13-15 title was won by Ismail Adli (18) on 192 (64-70-58), while Hau Sheng Yi (21) was second on 206 (68-71-67) and Anis Dylan Sinno (10) placed third on 209 (66-68-75).