Staggered restart of football training sparks debate in Italy

ROME: Fiorentina boss Giuseppe Iachini has said he disagrees with clubs who have sought, or were offered, an early restart of training as Italy's coronavirus lockdown is gradually being lifted.

“Football is a sport based on loyalty,” the Serie A coach told Radio 1 Saturday. “There must be respect among colleagues and teams, restarting all together, not some now and others in two weeks.”

His words followed Napoli’s request to regional authorities to resume training on Monday, hoping to override a government decree that opens activity for individual sports, while keeping football camps closed until May 18.

Bologna announced later Saturday that footballers would begin individual training without coaching staff at their camp on Tuesday, profiting from a decision of the Emilia-Romagna region to modify the government decree.

Nearby Sassuolo and SPAL could also end the two-month lockdown Monday, while Parma said they would not make use of the permission.

Iachini also spoke of respect to be shown for Lombardy sides AC Milan, Atalanta and Inter Milan, and Piedmont's Juventus and Torino, as the two northern regions have been heavily hit by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo De Luca, the governor of the Campania region, said late Friday that “conditions exist to allow Napoli to train,” after receiving a letter from club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“At their camp (Napoli) have three pitches that ensure a distance of 20 metres between players. They can train at different times, without sharing the changing rooms and using their own means of transportation,” De Luca said.

“As factories and businesses reopen, and De Laurentiis has guaranteed two swab tests a week for his players, his request should be considered. Those who are in charge will then decide whether to let the league restart.”

The government is evaluating a safety training protocol submitted by the football domestic federation, but Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said last week that the season will be cancelled if no agreement is reached. The Serie A has 12 games left to play. – dpa