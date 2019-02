SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), delivered another amazing spectacle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, delighting the packed crowd with a display of world-class martial arts action. ONE: Call to Greatness featured 11 exciting bouts. In the main event, Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex defeated Janet Todd of the United States to capture the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title.

In the main event, reigning ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand defeated Janet Todd of the United States via unanimous decision to also become the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion. Stamp implemented a solid game plan as she pushed the pace and punished Todd with a punch-heavy attack. After five grueling rounds, Stamp was declared the winner on all three of the judges’ scorecards to make history as the first-ever two-sport World Champion in ONE Championship history.

Costa Rican submission specialist Ariel “Tarzan” Sexton grappled his way into the Semi-Finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix after submitting former ONE World Title contender Amir Khan of Singapore with a rear-naked choke in the third round. Sexton managed to survive a number of precarious situations and remained relentless in his pursuit to take the action to the ground. Early in the third round, Sexton easily took Khan down and immediately fastened the submission to force Khan to tap.

Turkey’s Saygid “Dagi” Guseyn Arslanaliev punched his ticket into the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Semi-Finals after knocking out former ONE World Title challenger Ev “E.T.” Ting in just 25 seconds. One shot was all Arslanaliev needed, as he landed a massive left hook that immediately dropped Ting to the mat. “Dagi” finished the job with a series of thunderous ground strikes to earn the stunning knockout win.

Dutch kickboxing star Nieky “The Natural” Holzken was clinical in his approach as he dominated Italian striker Mustapha “Dynamite” Haida to earn a unanimous decision win. Holzken was a step ahead for the majority of the three-round contest, catching Haida with precise punches and well-placed kicks. Haida attempted to mount a comeback late in the match, but his rally came up short, as Holzken was hailed victorious on all of the judges’ scorecards.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke of Thailand avenged a prior loss to Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado, defeating the Filipino via technical knockout in the second round. It was an exciting opening round between Dejdamrong and Miado, as the two strawweight contenders traded ferocious combinations. It was all Dejdamrong in the second round however, as the Thai legend stuffed a takedown from Miado and proceeded to unload a barrage of unanswered knees to earn the stoppage victory.

Thailand’s Petchdam Petchyindee Academy turned in a tremendous striking performance to defeat Masahide “Crazy Rabbit” Kudo of Japan in a ONE Super Series kickboxing contest. Operating behind his southpaw stance, Petchdam torched Kudo with his piston-like left roundhouse kicks right off the bat. The Muay Thai star fished for the finish in the second round, knocking out Kudo with a solid left straight.

China’s Zhang Chenglong emerged triumphant against Kong Sambo of Cambodia by way of split decision. In an exciting three-round affair, the two world-class strikers stood toe-to-toe and went back-and-forth as they traded blistering combinations. In the end, Zhang did enough to earn the decision on two of the three judges’ scorecards to come out victorious in his maiden ONE Championship appearance.

Regian “The Immortal” Eersel of the Netherlands authored a jaw-dropping victory in his second appearance on the ONE Super Series stage, defeating Nigeria’s Anthony “The Assassin” Njokuani. Eersel patiently waited for the right moment to pounce on his hard-hitting counterpart. When he saw a good opening to strike in the second round, Eersel delivered a hard right hand and a follow-up knee to the midsection to send Njokuani to the canvas. Njokuani failed to answer the count of ten, compelling the referee to halt the bout.

Ayaka Miura of Japan left a lasting impression in her ONE Championship debut, defeating former ONE World Title contender Laura “La Gladiadora” Balin of Argentina. Miura showed off her impressive grappling prowess as she locked in a wrenching Americana to force her opponent to tap in just under two minutes, announcing her arrival in the talent-filled women’s strawweight division.

Japanese legend Masakazu “Ashikan Judan” Imanari marched to a highlight-reel victory early in the evening, submitting “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won Il of South Korea in just 53 seconds. Imanari coerced Kwon to wave the white flag with his patented heel hook, registering his 27th career win by way of submission.

Setting the tone for an action-packed evening was Indonesian standout Rudy “The Golden Boy” Agustian’s quick work of Cambodian striker Khon Sichan. Driven to claim his third consecutive victory in the promotion, Agustian caught Sichan with a rear-naked choke midway through the first frame. With Sichan in no position to escape, Agustian applied pressure on the submission and forced the tap.

Official results for ONE: Call to Greatness

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship bout: Stamp Fairtex defeats Janet Todd by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 5 rounds

ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final bout: Ariel Sexton defeats Amir Khan by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 1:13 minutes of round 3

ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final bout: Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev defeats Ev Ting by Knockout (KO) at 0:25 minutes of round 1

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Lightweight bout: Nieky Holzken defeats Mustapha Haida by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Catch Weight bout (56.9kgs): Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeats Jeremy Miado by TKO (Strikes) at 2:38 minutes of round 2

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Flyweight bout: Petchdam Petchyindee Academy defeats Masahide Kudo by Knockout (KO) at 0:35 minutes of round 2

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Bantamweight bout: Zhang Chenglong defeats Kong Sambo by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Lightweight bout: Regian Eersel defeats Anthony Njokuani by Knockout (KO) at 1:03 minutes of round 2

Women’s Strawweight bout: Ayaka Miura defeats Laura Balin by Submission (Americana) at 1:13 minutes of round 1

Bantamweight bout: Masakazu Imanari defeats Kwon Won Il by Submission (Heel Hook) at 0:53 minutes of round 1

Flyweight bout: Rudy Agustian defeats Khon Sichan by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:14 minutes of round 1

