Stiff fights for national berths at Johor leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Competition was at its stiffest at the Johor leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) with players rising above themselves to return outstanding scorecards.

Playing on the Allamanda course of the Palm Resort Golf & Country Club on Thursday, 10 players produced one of their best rounds of their lives to score 67.

The par-72 Allamanda Course hosted the Johnnie Walker Super Tour 1998 and the Davidoff Nations Cup (World Cup Qualifiers) in 2002 and 2004.

Earning the right to lead the southern state at the PNAGS National Final was Ahmad Fuad Murad. The three-handicapper scored 73 to edge Mohd zain Asyaari (Hcp 5) by a stroke to win the A Medal.

The B Medal saw Gan Jin Hao (Hcp 10) returning a score of 67 to earn a berth in the National Finals. He too won by a single stroke ahead of Mohd Rizal Mohmad Sahibek (Hcp 6).

Medal C was won by Muhamad Rakhisham Mohamood (Hcp 12), Medal D by Zulkifli Abu Talib (Hcp 18) and Medal E by Wong Hin Tiang (Hcp 23).

The five medal winners from Johor will vie for the right to represent the country at the World Final of World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC).

Five national winners will get to don national colours at the all-expenses paid WAGC World Final in Phuket, Thailand from Nov 4 to 11.

