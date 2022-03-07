Still no update from Farah Ann: MGF

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian gymnastics queen, Farah Ann Abdul Hadi’s future in the national team remains a mystery, at least for now.

This is due to the fact that Farah Ann is yet to give any update including handing in a resignation letter to the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF).

As such, MGF secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril said the 27-year-old Olympian is still shortlisted to compete in the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, scheduled from May 12 to 23.

While the 2019 SEA Games champion was reportedly missing from training, Afrita, however, said the final ultimatum on Farah Ann’s inclusion in the biennial Games would hinge on the final list by the coaching team tomorrow (March 8).

“Farah Ann is supposed to send in her resignation letter but until now not yet. As of now, she’s still in the list for the SEA Games squad but it all depends on the decision made by the coaching team, either she’s in or out as they will prepare the final list.

“I have given the deadline to the coaching team to pass the final list to me tomorrow morning before I submit it to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) by noon,” she told Bernama when contacted.

Asked if Farah Ann had returned to training, Afrita said based on the information that the she received from the coaches, there was still no sight of the Selangor-born athlete in the training programme for the SEA Games so far.

“It’s been three weeks now since Farah Ann missed the training programme to Hanoi,” she added.

National women’s artistic gymnastics head coach Shu Wai recently hinted that Farah Ann had stopped training with the national team for two weeks and was likely to retire.

Last Tuesday (March 1), Afrita said Farah Ann may be contemplating retirement because of age or injuries but MGF was open to discussion if she needs help. - Bernama