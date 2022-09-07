Strong M’sian challenge at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

CHONBURI (Thailand): Team Malaysia will feature a mix of experience and youth in the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which will be played at Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand, from Oct 27-30. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship was created in 2009 as a joint initiative to develop the game by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), the Masters Tournament and The R&A. An invitation to play in the Masters Tournament and The Open is given to the winner, while the runner(s)-up gain a place in The Open Qualifying Series for The Open. AAC alumni have gone on to win 23 PGA Tour tournaments, highlighted by Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 Masters and Cameron Smith at The Open in July this year. The Malaysian squad will feature two members of the team that captured the gold medal in the 2022 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam, Marcus Lim Pang Chuen and Nateeshvar Anatha Ganesh. They will be joined at Amata Spring by the country’s current top male amateur at 174th spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), Khavish Varman Varadan, along with talented teenagers Anson Yeo Boon Xiang, Isaac To Chern Yi and Hariz Hezri. Khavish, Marcus and Nateeshvar will be making their second appearances in the prestigious championship, having competed in the 2021 edition at Dubai Creek in the United Arab Emirates. While Marcus and Nateeshvar missed the halfway cut, Khavish did well to finish joint 18th on five-under-par following rounds of 69, 72, 69 and 69. “I am really excited to play in the AAC again this coming October, as that will be my chance of getting into the Masters,” said Khavish, who is in his junior year at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

While he has not played Amata Spring before, Khavish has heard good things about the world-famous golf course from Birmingham-based Malaysian professional Iain Steel. “Honestly, I really do not know much about the golf course ... but Iain did tell me that I have to take a boat on a par-three!” said the 22-year-old, referring to Amata Spring’s iconic 17th hole with its floating green. Anson, ranked 252nd on the WAGR, has enjoyed a rich vein of form on the Malaysian amateur circuit with recent wins in the Wilayah Persekutuan Amateur Open and Perak Amateur Open. With one international win this year at July’s Menpora Pagi Junior Amateur Open in Indonesia, Nateeshvar is currently Malaysia’s third-best player on the WAGR in 368th place. WAGR No. 456 Marcus, who won the Penang Amateur Open and Malaysian Amateur Closed over the last few months, is in his junior year at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. Ranked 806th on the WAGR, Isaac has chalked up one win this year on the local junior circuit and just started his freshman year at Missouri University of Science and Technology.