Stuttering Lazio crash against Sassuolo for third straight defeat

ROME: Lazio lost 2-1 against rallying Sassuolo on Saturday, suffering a third successive defeat to remain seven points behind leaders Juventus at the start of the Italian Serie A weekend.

Juve play later against third-place Atalanta, who sit two points behind Lazio in the four-team Champions League zone. Sassuolo are in eighth with six games left after a fourth straight win.

Luis Alberto found a lucky first-half opener for the hosts as he was tackled in the box by Manuel Locatelli at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Sassuolo youngster Giacomo Raspadori finished off a counterattack for a 52nd-minute equalizer to score his first league goal and substitute Francesco Caputo nodded home unmarked in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

Fifth-place Roma also play later at struggling Brescia. – dpa