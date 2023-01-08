Subramaniam: Misbun’s dismissal done accordingly

KUALA LUMPUR: Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have defended the way they parted ways with former Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) junior development director (singles) Datuk Misbun Sidek (pix) recently.

BAM deputy president Datuk V. Subramaniam, who led a special committee to look into national juniors’ team’s failure at last month’s Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, said the decision to terminate Misbun’s contract was done in proper manner.

“As far as I am concerned, we have done things accordingly. I have no further comment on the issue,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

The national juniors put up a lacklustre performance in Yogyakarta to lose 3-0 to defending champions Thailand in the quarter-finals of the mixed team event while not one of them qualified for the semi-finals of the individual events.

The last time Malaysia won a medal at the Asian Junior meet was in 2018 through Pearly Tan-Toh Ee Wei (women’s junior doubles) who took silver, besides helping the national squad to win bronze in the mixed team event.

Subramaniam also said that it was best for all parties to move on from the controversy as Misbun already abided by the decision.

On Friday (July 28), Subramaniam told a press conference that BAM and Misbun had mutually agreed to part ways.

However, Misbun alleged at a press conference yesterday that he was unfairly dismissed and never reached a mutual agreement with the BAM to part ways as reported previously.

Recounting his side of the story, Misbun, whose contract was until the end of this year, said he was really upset considering that it contradicted what BAM informed the media.

Misbun had previously left BAM for the first time in 2011 before returning for a second stint in 2017 as the national men’s singles head coach.

In 2020, Misbun was re-designated to be the national youth development director before being made ABM junior development director (singles) last year. -Bernama