Suele returns to Bayern training ahead of potential title-decider

BERLIN: Niklas Suele returned to Bayern Munich training Tuesday and is set to face his future team-mates Borussia Dortmund in this weekend's potential title-decider at home which could see the hosts win a tenth straight Bundesliga crown.

A win will secure the German league title for Bayern.

Bayern head into the top-of-the-table tie against second-placed Dortmund holding a nine point lead with four games left.

Suele, 26, has missed Bayern's last three games, including both legs of their Champions League quarter-final exit to Villarreal, with flu.

The towering centre-back leaves Bayern at the end of the season to join Dortmund, who announced his signing in February.

Thomas Mueller, who is reportedly close to signing an extension to his current contract which expires next year, was briefly treated for a knock Tuesday. - AFP