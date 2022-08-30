Sukma: Perak offers incentives of up to RM5,000 to medallists

BAGAN SERAI: The Perak government is offering incentives of up to RM5,000 each to athletes who win medals at the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) that will be held in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 16-24.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the incentive would be given according to individual and team categories to further motivate the athletes.

“For the individual category, each gold medallist will get an incentive of RM5,000, silver medallist RM3,000 and bronze medallist RM1,000.

“While for the team category, each one will also receive RM2,500 for a gold medal, RM1,500 for a silver medal and RM1,000 for a bronze medal,” he said after handing over the state flag to the Perak Sukma contingent here yesterday.

In addition, he said record-breakers will also get RM1,000 each.

He added that a total of 531 Perak athletes will compete in 426 events in 31 different sports at the multi-sport Games.

It was reported on July 14 that Perak are targeting 50 gold medals at the Sukma, saying it was a realistic target after taking into account the state athletes’ current achievements. - Bernama