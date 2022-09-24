Sukma: Terengganu sweep seven sailing golds

KUALA LUMPUR: The Terengganu sailing squad showed they were in a league of their own by grabbing seven of the 14 golds contested in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the National Sailing Training Centre in Langkawi today.

Terengganu also won three silvers and one bronze in the one-day competition.

In the men’s category, Terengganu’s gold haul was contributed by the pair of Alif Safares Azmi-Muhammad Nazmi Qusyairi Mohd Nazri in International 420s, Muhammad Izzuddin Abdul Rani (RS:One) and Muhammad Adam Aierell Mohd Azizol Amirul (Individual Optimist).

The east coast team also stamped their mark in the women’s category through the pair of Nor Aisyah Wahab-Wan Sarah Emalin Wan Iman in International 420s, Tengku Nurani Ezaty Tengku Khairudeen (RS:One) and Nur Alya Husna Mohd Tariki (Techno 293).

Terengganu’s final gold came in the mixed team Optimist event, where Sabah took silver and Kedah, bronze.

Sabah also performed commendably, winning two golds through Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal Adam in men’s ICLA 4 and Nascar Chong (women’s individual Optimist).

Three other golds in the men’s category went to Penang’s Israr Hazim Ismail, who triumphed in ICLA 7, Asmawi Azman of Perak (ICLA 6) and Kedah’s Muhammad Hafizi Mansor (Techno 293).

The women’s ICLA 4 title went to Nursyafikah Awanis Ahmad Zamri of Selangor while Nur Alia Amera Mohamad Latif of Pahang won the ICLA 6 event. - Bernama