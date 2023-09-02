Sultan Ibrahim Stadium most likely venue for Harimau Malaya’s March friendlies

PETALING JAYA: Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) home, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, will most likely to be chosen as the venue for matches involving the Harimau Malaya during the international friendlies window this March.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman said in addition to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu; Penang State Stadium, Batu Kawan and Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka are also on FAM’s radar.

He said the matter will be decided at the FAM National Team Management Committee Meeting at the end of this month or early March.

“Most likely (Sultan Ibrahim Stadium) but (the venue in) Terengganu is also on our radar and also the stadium in Batu Kawan. We actually haven’t decided on the opposing teams (for friendlies) and also the venue, it is still in the discussion stage.

“Actually many people have offered their venues but the best stadium so far is the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium,“ he said when met at the FAM and Joma Malaysia Collaboration Announcement Ceremony at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya here today.

Previously, JDT owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim had publicly offered the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on social media as an alternative venue for the Harimau Malaya while waiting for maintenance works at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to be completed.

Meanwhile, Noor Azman confirmed that the national team will face two high-profile friendly matches this March in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Bernama understands that the two teams are ranked higher than the national squad coached by Kim Pan Gon. They are in the top 100 teams in the world. - Bernama