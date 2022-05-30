Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium upgrading to be completed in August

KOTA BHARU: The RM5 million upgrading work on Stadium Sultan Muhammad lV will be completed in August, said Kelantan Youth, Sports and NGO Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat.

He said the project, which started last February, involves upgrading the floodlights and repairing existing facilities.

“So far, 80 per cent of the work has been done, and the project is expected to be completed in August,” he said.

Wan Roslan said this at a press conference after presenting a cheque for RM100,000 from the state government to Kelantan Stadium Corporation secretary Mohd Roshdi Ismail at Sultan Muhamad lV Stadium here today.

Wan Roslan said since the new floodlights would only be ready in August, all Malaysia League matches involving Kelantan FC and Kelantan United FC (KUFC) would be held outside Kelantan for the time being. - Bernama