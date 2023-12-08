Sultan Nazrin presents awards to Perak State Sportsman and Sportswoman winners

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the Perak State Sports Council’s 2021/2022 Sports Awards ceremony at the Casuarina Meru Convention Centre and later presented the awards to the Sportsman and Sportswoman, here yesterday.

The arrival of Sultan Nazrin together with Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim at 8.30pm was received by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and dignitaries.

Also present at the awards ceremony were State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah and Perak State Sports Council director Mazlan Mohamad.

Sultan Nazrin later presented the awards for the 2021/2022 Sportsman to Muay Thai exponent Mohamad Rifdean Masdor and 2021/2022 Sportswoman to cyclist Nyo Chi Hui.

Apart from the main awards, the presentation for 10 other category winners was presented by the Menteri Besar and Khairudin.

The award for Most Promising Athlete (men) was presented to Mohammad Azeem Mohamad Fahmi (Athletics) while the Most Promising Athlete (women) was awarded to Shihomi Leong Li Xuan (Tennis).

Meanwhile, the award for the Best Coach was presented to Bernard Radin (Muaythai), Best Team award to Tun Abdul Razak Hockey Team and Best Sports Administrator award was presented to Tengku Datin Seri Noor Hazah Al’Hajjah (Lawn Bowls).

The award for “Jasamu Dikenang” was awarded to Foo Keat Seong (Hockey), Best Sports Family award to Mohammad ‘Ariffin Abu Bakar (Petanque) and Media Award to journalist Sayed Mohd Hesham Syed Idris from Utusan Malaysia who is also the Perak Media Practioners President.

During the ceremony, the Best Para Athlete Award for women was presented to Nur Jannaton Sarnoh (Archery) while the Best Male Para Athlete was won by Mohammad Ashraf Mohd Haisham (Athletics), and the winners received a trophy and RM7,000 as incentive.

The Challenge Trophy for the Overall Champion in the Perak Sports Carnival 2023 was won by the Kinta district.

Mohamad Rifdean who clinched the Sportsman award was a gold medal winner in the 48 kg at the 2021 IMFA World Championship in Abu Dhabi while Nyo Chi Hui was the gold medal winner at the 28th Asian Youth Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, India last year.

The winners received a trophy, blazer and RM7,000 as incentives.

National sprinter Mohammad Azeem dan Shihomi received incentives worth RM3,000 while the Tun Abdul Razak Hockey squad were awarded incentives worth RM10,000 while other category winners received trophies and RM2,000 as incentives. -Bernama