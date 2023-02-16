  1. Sport

Sultan of Selangor grants audience to FAM president Hamidin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today granted an audience to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (pic) at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam, in Selangor.
