Suparimau league attracts 5,000 players, 300 teams

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to ensure a never-ending supply of talented footballers in the country has been welcomed by parents as can be seen in the participation of 5,000 young players in the Suparimau league, which began on Jan 15.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the league, launched on March 30, 2021 when he was the Youth and Sports Minister, had attracted 300 teams.

He said this showed the success of the Youth and Sports Ministry, now under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, through the National Sports Institute, in continuing to empower the Talent Identification Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

“I commend the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and joint sponsors Maxim Event and Boost Juice for their efforts, which has made it possible for a more comprehensive football talent identification initiative to be carried out.

“InsyaAllah, with the synergy of all parties, our efforts to empower sports in the country will definitely bear fruit,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Earlier today, Reezal Merican, FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and FAM techincal director Scott O’Donnell visited the Panasonic Stadium in Shah Alam to watch one of the Superimau league matches.

