Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla partially open to fans

BERLIN: The UEFA Super Cup between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Europa League title-holders Sevilla will be played in Budapest in front of a limited number of fans, the European governing body said Tuesday.

The match which takes place in the Hungarian capital on September 24 will see "up to 30 per cent" of Puskas Arena capacity used amid coronavirus restrictions, "in order to study precisely the impact of spectators on the UEFA Return to Play Protocol," a statement said.

"All other UEFA matches shall continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice."

The Champions League and Europa League returned from suspension to be concluded without fans last week in mini-tournaments held in Portugal and Germany.

Coming Nations League international matches in September will also be behind closed doors.

"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches.

"We are working closely with the Hungarian Federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game. We will not take risks with people's safety." – dpa