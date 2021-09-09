Super League: Fight for second spot to go down to the wire after Kedah drop points against UiTM

ALOR SETAR: It looks like the fight for second place in the Super League will go down to the wire after Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC could only draw 3-3 with basement side UiTM FC in their Super League clash at the Darul Aman Stadium here last night.

The hosts got their goals through skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar (37th minute), Muhamad Fikhri Zulkiflee (73rd) and Tchetche Kipre (80th) while UiTM FC scored through a Dennis Buschening penalty in the 39th minute, Kwon Yong-hyun (46th) and Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffi (63rd).

With just one match to go before the league ends, Kedah are now tied in second spot with Penang on 40 points each.

Kedah, however, are second by virtue of a better goal difference. Johor Darul Ta’zim, who have already wrapped up their eighth straight Super League title, are perched at the top with 54 points.

In the final fixtures of the Super League on Sunday (Sept 12), Kedah will welcome Melaka United to the Darul Aman Stadium while Penang entertain Terengganu FC in what could be a winner-takes-all slugfest at the City Stadium.

That’s because Terengganu FC are also not out of the equation in the fight for second spot as they are fourth with 37 points.

Should they beat Penang on Sunday, and Kedah also lose to Melaka United, Terengganu could still sneak into second spot, which offers a slot in the 2022 AFC Cup competition, on goal difference.- Bernama