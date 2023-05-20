Super League: JDT rout Kuching 4-0, Terengganu, Sabah splits points with 2-2 draw

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their dominance of the Super League with yet another big win, this time routing Kuching City FC 4-0 at the State Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak last night.

Their 11th win of the season began with a strike by Argentine striker Fernando Martin Forestieri in the third minute, followed by his second in the 36th minute.

The Southern Tigers then pressed on with their attack in the second half, with Bergson Gustavo scoring in the 70th minute and Juan Muniz in the 72nd minute.

Meanwhile in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah FC and Terengganu FC (TFC) had to be satisfied with a point each as they drew 2-2 in Likas Stadium, Sabah.

The home team went ahead in the 28th minute thanks to a header by Telmo Castanheira, followed by striker Darren Lok’s calm penalty shot in the 37th minute.

The home team’s joy was dampened when TFC’s Sony Norde closed the gap with a goal during injury time before the first half ended. Norde proved to be his team’s hero when he scored yet again in the injury time, the 94th minute, right before the match ended.

Meanwhile, Kedah had a field day thrashing Kelantan FC 5-0 at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar, with team captain Gelito Ott scoring in the 16th minute, Lee Andrew Tuck in the 27th, Manuel Federico Hidalgo Gasparini (46th), William Lira (59th, penalty) and finally Jonathan Balotelli in the 89th minute.

The league standings after tonight’s matches show JDT and Kuching City remaining at the top and third last respectively, while Sabah and Terengganu are fifth and ninth, while Kedah has jumped to fourth, with Kelantan still stuck at the bottom of the league. - Bernama