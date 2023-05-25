Super League: JDT simply unstoppable, S’gor defeat KDA FC

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are simply unstoppable in the Super League as they defeated the only other unbeaten side, Sri Pahang FC, 2-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium yesterday.

The 12th win in as many games by Solari Esteban Andres’ team strengthened the Southern Tigers’ position at the top of the table with a perfect 36 points.

In an entertaining first half with both teams playing offensively, Bergson Gustavo Silveira Da Silva broke the deadlock just before the break.

JDT dominated the match in the second half and punished The Elephants once again in the 74th minute when Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi’s pass was struck by Fernando Martin Forestieri from outside the penalty box to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), Selangor beat Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) 3-2 in a drama-filled match.

The visiting team did not wait long to score the opening goal through Tajikistan import Amirbek Juraboev in the sixth minute following a corner kick by Manuel Hidalgo, but the Red Giants bounced back when Ayron del Valle equalised in the 23rd minute.

KDA FC’s William Lira then beat defenders Yazan Al-Arab and Sharul Nazeem six minutes later to restore the lead.

Refusing to bow out, sensational Selangor winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim added a second for the home side following a chaotic situation in front of the goal in the 40th minute.

With renewed vigour, Selangor went all out in the second half and Noor Al-Rawabdeh emerged hero when he scored the winner in the 78th minute after the visiting side were reduced to 10 men following defender Kamil Akmal Abd Halim’s dismissal.

Meanwhile, The Turtles squad collected all three points after securing a 1-0 win over Penang FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium through Engku Nur Shakir Engku Yaacob’s goal in the 75th minute.

Meanwhile, the action at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium saw Kuala Lumpur City FC play out a 1-1 draw against Kuching City. -Bernama