Super League: KL City lose again to S’gor in Klang Valley derby

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC failed to avenge their 1-3 loss to neighbours Selangor FC in April, losing 0-2 in the 2023 Super League action at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) in Petaling Jaya tonight.

The Red Giants, who clearly dominated the first half, opened the scoring through Harith Haiqal in the 32nd minute, with the latter capitalising on a poor clearance by goalkeeper Kevin Ray Mendoza.

The City Boys’ misery was compounded in the second half after Mukhairi Ajmal’s shot from inside the penalty box deflected off defender Matko Zirdum into the net in the 76th minute.

The result sees Selangor remain in second place with 43 points while KL City are in seventh with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC collected all three points by beating Sri Pahang FC 2-0 at the Darul Aman Stadium, in Alor Setar.

The home team took the lead in the 3rd minute through Nigerian import striker, Ifedayo Olusegun, while K. Partiban added the second, four minutes before half-time.

Kelantan United, on the other hand, were humiliated at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, losing 1-4 to Terengganu FC

The visitors dominated the game, scoring through Ivan Mamut in the 28th minute, Sony Norde (73’), Nik Sharif Haseefy (84’) and Hakimi Abdullah (90+’) while Kelantan United’s only goal came from Ismahil Akinade (86’). - Bernama