Super League: Kuching City settle for draw with Kelantan

KUCHING: Natanael Siringoringo’s incisive free-kick ended Kuching City FC’s dream of ending their 15-game winless drought with a 2-2 draw against Kelantan United FC in the 2023 Super League at the Sarawak State Stadium here yesterday.

The action in the first half saw the visitors first surprise the hosts when Kelantan FC skipper Muhammad Hafizan Ghazali opened the scoring with a powerful shot in the fourth minute.

In the second half, Kuching City striker Abu Kamara equalised terms at 1-1 in the 58th minute.

It was to coach Kamaludin Akil's delight when Kuching City took the lead after Kamara crafted his second goal through a penalty kick 10 minutes later.

But Siringoringo ensured Kelantan did not go home empty-handed with an equaliser for 2-2 in the 79th minute.

Today’s result saw Kuching City move up one rung after overtaking Kelantan United FC to go into 12th position in the Super League with seven points while Kelantan wallowed at the bottom with five points. -Bernama