Super League: Machado helps sABAH FC to late win, JDT strengthen lead

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah FC’s new import striker Ramon Machado emerged as the hero after scoring a brace including a late goal to help the team beat Kuching City FC 4-3 in Super League action at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The 32-year-old Brazilian introduced himself to fans of the Rhinos squad in style when he scored the team’s second goal with a header in the 27th minute after Saddil Ramdani had put Sabah ahead through a penalty in the 12th minute.

Amir Amri Salleh helped Kuching FC get onto the scoresheet in the 55th minute, only for Stuart Wilkin to make it 3-1 three minutes later.

But Kuching City managed to restore parity with two goals by sensational import striker Abu Kamara in the 67th and 86th minutes.

However, Machado’s goal in stoppage time ensured that Sabah collected all three points, which was also the team’s second consecutive victory to leapfrog Kedah into fourth place in the league with 30 points.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued to strengthen their grip on top the league after beating Negeri Sembilan FC 2-0 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri.

Both of the Southern Tigers’ goals came in the first period, namely through defender Muhamad Feroz Baharudin in the 20th minute and Leandro Velazquez just a minute before halftime.

The victory put JDT comfortably at the top of the table with 48 points, which is a massive 14-point cushion over their closest rivals Selangor.

Meanwhile, Penang FC avenged their defeat to Kelantan FC in March by coming back from behind to beat the latter club 4-3 in a fierce clash at the City Stadium in Penang.

Penang currently sit in ninth place with 19 points while Kelantan are at the bottom with only four. - Bernama