Super League: Moses’ extra time goal helps KDA beat Penang 2-1

GEORGE TOWN: Moses Atede’s extra-time goal ensured Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC went home with all three points in the Super League action at the City Stadium here, tonight.

The visitors started off on the right foot, taking the lead in the seventh minute through Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam.

Stunned by the goal, the Black Panthers upped the ante and reaped the reward in the 31st minute, when Lebanese import striker Soony Saad found the target, much to the delight of nearly 3,000 fans at the stadium.

Rafael Vitor’s headed goal in the 67th minute could have put the home side ahead, but it was disallowed by referee S. Logeswaran after finding that Vitor had fouled Bojan Ciger when making the header.

Penang suffered another setback when Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op was shown a red card in the 76th minute for fouling Manuel Hidalgo, while the final blow was dealt when Nigerian midfielder Moses scored the winner for the Sang Kenari in extra time (90+5).

The victory sees KDA - who are in third with 43 points after 20 matches - close the gap with second-placed Selangor FC who have a three-point advantage after playing 21 matches, while Penang remain in 10th place with 19 points from 20 matches. - Bernama