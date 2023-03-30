Super League: Must-win mission for turtles tomorrow

KUALA NERUS: It’s a must-win mmission for Terengganu FC (TFC) when they host Kelantan United FC (KUFC) in their sixth Super League match tomorrow night.

TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner wants his men to stretch every sinew to collect three full points in the action at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here.

More fondly known as Tommy, he said the Turtles need to win as many games as possible if they want to be among the top teams in the league.

“We don’t have any choice but must win and collect three points in the Friday match against KUFC.

“Of course every game there is a little bit pressure for us because we have only got four points from five matches. I hope the players can improve and do better in the next game to bring back three points,“ he said when met at the team’s training session at SSMZA.

Meanwhile, TFC captain Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni said he hoped that his teammates would follow the plan set by the head coach tomorrow night.

According to him, even though Kelantan United have many experienced players like Syazwan Zainon and Indra Putra Mahayuddin, it is not grounds for TFC to overestimate the opponent’s ability.

“I admit the morale and confidence level of my teammates may have been a bit affected after losing the last two games.

“But I want to remind that they don’t respect the opponents too much. On the pitch there is no such thing as senior or junior players... only the strong will win,“ he said. - Bernama