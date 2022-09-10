Super League: N.Sembilan beat Kedah 4-3 to keep top three hopes alive

KUALA LUMPUR: Negeri Sembilan FC has kept alive its chances to finish in the top three of the 2022 Super League after recording a 4-3 victory over Kedah Darul Aman at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Negeri Sembilan tonight.

The Jang Hobin Jang squad began the game strong, making several counter-attacks early on, and K Devan’s men opened the scoring in the 25th minute through Brazilian import striker Alves Leandro Matheus, with the assist from Yashir Pinto.

The Kenari squad, however, equalised in injury time of the first half through midfielder Mahmoud Al Mardi, who drilled a shot from outside the penalty box.

Negeri Sembilan’s import player Gustavo put in an excellent performance in the second half, scoring goals in the 58th and 70th minutes, with Sean Selvaraj putting in one in the 66th minute to make it 4-1.

But the drama was not over as the Kenari squad closed the gap after Sanrawat Dechmitr and Marc Vales scored Kedah’s second and third goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes, and the home side sighed a breath of relief as the final whistle was blown.

With three valuable points earned, Negeri Sembilan currently sit fourth in the league with 38 points, just behind Terengganu on goal difference and one point behind second-placed Sabah. They next face Melaka United on Tuesday. - Bernama