Super League: Paulo Josue seals win for KL City FC against Sri Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: A superb free kick by Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC captain Paulo Josue got the team back to winning ways in the Super League after they beat Sri Pahang FC, 2-1, at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, yesterday.

The City Boys got off to an early lead in the fifth minute when Tchetche Kipre took advantage of a pass from the middle of the park by Josue, firing a solid left-footed shot from outside the penalty box.

Sri Pahang then slowly got back into the game, and after ramping up the pressure against the visitors, were awarded a penalty kick in the second half as goalkeeper Muhammad Azim Al Amin Kamaruddin brought down winger Muhammad Baqiuddin Shamsudin in the box.

Argentinian defender Stefano Brundo tucked away the spot kick in the 58th minute, scoring his sixth league goal this season.

However, Sri Pahang team captain Mohamad Fadhli Mohd Shas’ foul against Kipre gave Josue the opportunity to drill a free kick into the left corner of the goal, sealing the victory for Bojak Hodak’s men in the 76th minute.

With the result, KL City moved up one rung to sixth in the table with 22 points, overtaking Terengganu FC (20 points), while Sri Pahang remain in third with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Kuching City’s winless run continued as it drew 1-1 with Negeri Sembilan FC at the State Stadium in Kuching.

The hosts took the lead through Zahrul Nizwan Joe Zulkifli’s powerful shot in the eighth minute before Brazilian import Casagrande salvaged a point for Negeri Sembilan by scoring the equaliser in the 34th minute.

The result leaves Irfan Bakti Abu Salim’s men with three draws and nine defeats after starting the league campaign with a victory over the league’s bottom club Kelantan FC, 2-1, in February.

With six points, Kuching City are in 13th place while Negeri Sembilan remain in eighth with 18 points. -Bernama