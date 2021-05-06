Super league: Perak FC rekindles hope with 1-0 victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC finally snapped its run of winless games in the Super League with a 1-0 victory over Petaling Jaya (PJ) City FC at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ), last night.

The goal came from Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero, in the 26th minute.

Since recording a 3-2 victory over bottom club UiTM FC on April 7, Perak FC has lost 3-1 to Selangor FC, drawn 1-1 against Kedah Darul Aman FC and lost 1-0 to Melaka United and 2-1 to Sabah FC.

In another action tonight, Selangor FC drew 2-2 to the second-lowest team in the table, Sri Pahang FC, at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

The match which was delayed for about 15 minutes due to issues with the floodlights in the stadium, saw the Tok Gajah squad stun the visitors through a goal from new import player, Manuel Hidalgo, in the 48th minute.

Selangor FC, however, turned the game around and took the lead through goals from Myanmar import Hein Htet Aung in the 76th minute and Nigerian forward Ifedayo Olusegun in the 87th minute.

The effort from the Red Giants, however, came up short, as Sri Pahang drew the match at the end of injury time (90+4’) through Abdul Malik Mat Ariff to share the spoils.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC comfortably beat Melaka United 3-1 at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu.

Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto's squad opened the scoring in the sixth minute through former national striker, Mohd Amri Yahyah, who headed in a corner kick, before Mohd Azzizan Nordin scored in the 17th minute.

Mohd Amri, 40, continued to pile on the misery for the visitors through a goal in the 47th minute, but Zainal Abidin Hassan's squad finally got a consolation goal through Mohd Fakhrullah Rosli in the 65th minute.- Bernama