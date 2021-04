IPOH: Perak FC had another unfortunate night as they lost 0-1 to Melaka United FC at the Perak Stadium, here.

The hosts almost took the lead in the third minute, but Mohamad Izzuddin Roslan’s attempt from inside the penalty box was blocked by goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

Seven minutes later, Perak once again got a golden opportunity as Guilherme De Paula found himself in a one-on-one situation with Norazlan, but the striker failed to make the most of it.

The Hang Tuah squad coached by Zainal Abidin Hassan tried to ease the pressure from the hosts with their own attacking display, but a powerful shot by Ahmad Syamim Yahya from outside the penalty box was blocked by goalkeeper Muhammad Azri Ghani.

Melaka almost broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but the header from South Korean defender Sukwon following a free-kick only managed to hit the woodwork despite beating the goalkeeper.

It was but a temporary respite for the home side, as Melaka took the lead just five minutes later through a goal from Wan Zaharul Nizam Wan Zakaria, who prodded in a cross from Montenegrin import Stefan Nikolic.

Perak came close to an equaliser in the 75th minute, but the bicycle kick attempt by Leandro Dos Santos from close range was handled well by Norazlan. - Bernama