Super League: Red Giant race up to their momentum

MELAKA: Selangor FC Head Coach Karsten Neitzel has reminded his team to keep up their momentum after winning 3-2 over Melaka United FC last night at Stadium Hang Jebat, Krubong here.

As Neitzel men were left on two goals during the first and second half, he praised them as they never stop trying and creating chances to defeat the host squad until the final whistle.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Neitzel admitted he was very happy after they secured three points to ensure his team continues on climbing the chart.

“Both teams tried everything, the opponent did very well and gave us a hard game, the chances was 50-50 but our players never gave up and had displayed much better performance in the second half to pressure them back.

“We have very good substitutes today, but what’s more important was the team’s cooperation, they stay focused till the end,“ he told reporters at the post-match press conference here.

Melaka United had gone ahead through Montenegro import forward Stefan Nikolic during added time of the first half before the Red Giants equalised six minutes into the second half.

Zainal Abidin Hassan’s squad once again took the lead through Ahmad Syamim Yahya’s goal in the 58th minute, but Selangor clawed back with an Ifedayo’s 70th minute equalising goal before clinching all three points through Muhammad Syahmi Safari’s winning goal in the 88th minute.

As much as they want to celebrate the victory, Neitzel said they must start making preparation to play against Sabah on Friday.

“They (Sabah) are not an easy opponent, we have to be careful and focus on our performance. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Melaka United FC head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan expressed his disappointment over the second consecutive defeat at home and the negligence at the end of the game invited repercussions for his team.

“We have conceded two easy goals and that has punished us, but for now, we need to improve ourselves for the next game,” he said.

Yesterday’s results saw Selangor FC in fifth place in the league standing with 14 points and Melaka United in 10th place with seven points.- Bernama