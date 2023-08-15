Super League: S’gor strengthen grip on AFC cup slot, T’ganu trounce Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC have strengthened their grip on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup slot next season as they widened the gap in second spot after taming Negeri Sembilan FC 4-0 in the Super League tonight.

In the action at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, Selangor dominated the first half, but only managed one goal, through import player Richmond Boakye’s shot from outside the penalty box in the 27th minute.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men turned it up a notch in the second half, scoring another three goals, namely through Ayron Del Valle’s finish in the 59th minute; Yohandry Jose Orozco (‘75) and defender Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar (‘83).

Selangor now have 46 points, six points above third-placed Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC thrashed Kelantan FC 8-0 in another Super League clash that was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes after the field was flooded due to heavy rain at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

The situation, however, did not affect the Turtles squad coached by Tomislav Steinbruckner, scoring four goals in the first half through Ivan Mamut (‘14), Nurillo Tukhtasiniov (‘28), Nik Muhammad Sharif Haseefy (‘36) and Engku Muhammad Nur Shakir (‘40).

The onslaught continued in the second half, as the visitors only needed two minutes to score the fifth goal in the 47th minute through Muhammad Safwan Mazlan.

Mamut grabbed his second and third goals of the game in the 53rd and 66th minutes, while substitute Mohamad Hakimi Abdullah added one in the 63rd minute.

Terengganu remain sixth in the table with 32 points while Kelantan are second lowest with eight points. - Bernama