Super League: S’gor thrash Perak 4-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC thrashed Perak FC 4-0 at the Perak Stadium, Ipoh, tonight.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men had to be patient in the first half, but finally broke through the Bos Gaurus’ defence five minutes before the break with a goal from Colombian import Ayron del Valle.

National striker Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim doubled the score for the Red Giants just before halftime, when he cleverly beat the offside trap before slotting in past goalkeeper S. Shaheeswaran.

Selangor extended their lead in the 51st minute through midfielder Mohammad Mukhairi Ajmal’s screamer from outside the penalty box.

Ayron got onto the scoresheet once again when he easily headed in a cross from Mohd Nor Hakim Hassan in the 69th minute to make it 4-0 for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Kelantan United FC lost 1-3 to Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu.

KL City opened the scoring through T. Saravanan in the 17th minute followed by Sean Giannelli in the 23rd minute and third by Paulo Josue in stoppage time, while Kelantan United’s only goal came from David Silva in the 34th minute.

Meanwhile, at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan this afternoon, third-placed Sri Pahang FC recorded a 1-0 victory over Penang FC.

Kpah Sherman scored from the penalty spot to secure all three points for the home side, who are now tied at 25 points with Selangor, with the latter ahead on goal difference. - Bernama