Super League: Sri Pahang jumps to third ahead of Kedah after routing Kelantan 5-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Sri Pahang FC has jumped ahead of Kedah Darul Aman FC to take the third spot in the Super League after trouncing bottom team Kelantan FC 5-0 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu yesterday.

Defender Mohamad Fadhli Mohd Shas and import striker Kpah Sherman both scored a brace of goals each as the team raked up their second consecutive victory following their 4-3 win over Negeri Sembilan on June 9.

Sri Pahang captain Sergio Aguero did not waste time to put his team ahead when he scored with a right shot off a header by Muhammad Baqiuddin Shamsudin from the left side of the field in the seventh minute.

The team then let loose in the second half, with Mohammad Fadhli scoring with a header in the 48th minute and Sherman’s 58th minute header.

Mohamad Fadhli second goal, the fourth of the night, was yet another header three minutes later, while Sherman wrapped things up with a blistering right leg shot in the 86th minute.

The win places Sir Pahang, with 31 points, in third place, ahead of Kedah, who have 28 points and one game in hand, while Kelantan is languishing in last place with four points, after their 12th consecutive loss of the season.

Meanwhile, PDRM FC did not let the controversy surrounding their coach Azzmi Aziz ruin their match against Perak FC, prevailing 2-1 at Perak Stadium, Ipoh yesterday.

After no team managed to score in the first half, PDRM import striker Uche Agba snuck the first goal in in the 50th minute and teammate Nabil Ahmad Latpi put them 2-0 ahead five minutes later.

Perak were stunned into action but only managed a solitary goal in the 73rd minute.

PDRM’s win means that they are now seventh with 22 points while Perak remains 11th with nine points. -Bernama