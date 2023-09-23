Suresh not thinking of medal in Hangzhou, wants to build momentum to Paris

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s para recurve archer, S. Suresh, is pushing aside thoughts of a medal in the Hangzhou 2022 Para Asian Games in China next month.

The 2019 World Archery Championships men’s recurve champion instead said he wants to treat the Games in Hangzhou as a build-up to his momentum to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

“I don’t want to think too much about medals because I’m worried I’ll lose focus in the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou. For now I’m just aiming to reach the semi-finals first, if I get a medal it’s a bonus for me.

“I hope to give my best performance in Hangzhou and maintain it ahead of the 2023 Para Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok on November 16-25 because archers who advance to the finals get an automatic slot to the 2024 Paralympic Games,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Regarding his preparations for Hangzhou, Suresh said so far everything is going well and he is also scheduled to participate in a national circuit in Johor in the near future as the last competition before leaving for China.

He is expected to compete with normal athletes including the national junior recurve squad in the national circuit in Johor Bahru later.

In the meantime, Suresh stated that he will also be wary of the threat of challengers from South Korea, India, Thailand and Japan who are capable of giving fierce opposition at the Para Asian Games.

In addition to the individual competition, the 30-year-old athlete will also compete in another event which is the men’s team with Nurfaizal Hamzah in Hangzhou.

Suresh-Nurfaizal had previously contributed bronze at the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia last year after overcoming his opponent from the Philippines, Giovanni Ola-William Cablog 6-0.

The 2022 Hangzhou Para Asian Games are scheduled to start from Oct 22 to 28.-Bernama