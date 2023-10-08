Swimmer Jinq En out to unleash fury in Hangzhou Asiad

KUALA LUMPUR: Seasoned campaigner Phee Jinq En (pix) is ready to unleash her frustration at missing out on last month’s 2023 World Aquatics Championships by giving it a real go at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China from Sept 23-Oct 8.

The 25-year-old swimmer said she was disappointed that despite her intense preparation, her dream of featuring in the world meet in Japan was dashed when she contracted shingles just two days before leaving for Fukuoka.

However, Jinq En, who is now fully recovered and resumed training last week, said the effects of the virus were not as severe as when she was infected with Covid-19 last year.

“I was disappointed when I had to forgo the world meet because I had trained diligently and my preparation was very good but, unfortunately, I fell ill. Now, I am fully recovered and have started training, so I will give my best in the Asiad.

“My target is to reach the final and try to achieve something special in the final,” she said when met during the swimming squad’s training session at the National Aquatics Centre in Bukit Jalil here recently.

Jinq En will be making her second Asian Games appearance in Hangzhou after her debut in the quadrennial Games at the 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia.

With the experience gained over the past five years, the winner of four SEA Games gold medals is optimistic that she has what it takes to succeed.

“In my Asiad debut, I did my best but I was very nervous. This time, I am more experienced so I don’t think I will be that nervous anymore,” sad Jinq En, who is almost certain to compete in the women’s 50-metre (m) breaststroke and 100m breaststroke events in Hangzhou.

Jinq En, who is also the national record holder in the women’s 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke events, finished fifth and last in both events at the 2018 Asian Games.

She has also competed in two Olympic Games in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. -Bernama