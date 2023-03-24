Swiss Open: Zii Jia sails into quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton ace Lee Zii Jia continued his excellent run in the 2023 Swiss Open by defeating Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the second round of the competition at St Jakobshalle Basel, yesterday.

Zii Jia, the second seed in the tournament, took 51 minutes to defeat Nguyen, 21-19, 21-15.

The 24-year-old ranked fourth in the world is scheduled to meet either India’s Mithun Manjunath or Taiwan’s Chia Hao Lee in the quarter-finals today.

Meanwhile, national men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were sent packing by Japan’s Akira Koga-Taichi Saito 17-21, 26-21,17-21.

The Japanese duo will meet either Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han or Chinese pair Ren Xiang Yu-Tan Qiang in the quarter-finals.

Men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are the third seeds of the tournament, got past the second round by defeating Japanese pair Kenya Mitsuhashi-Hikori Okamura 15-21, 21-13, 21-15.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi are scheduled to meet either Indonesian pair Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana or Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan, in the quarter-finals.

National mixed doubles pair Chen Tan Jie-Toh Ee Wei also advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating China’s He Ji Ting-Du Yue 11-21, 21-14, 21-14.

The duo will meet either the tournament’s eighth seeds, Robin Tabeling-Selena Piek from the Netherlands, or Singaporean pair Hee Yong Kai Terry-Tan Wei Han Jessica, today. - Bernama