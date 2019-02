PARIS: Switzerland’s Julien Wanders added another record to his growing collection with a world best 5km time in Monaco on Sunday.

Wanders, the 22-year-old European record holder for the 10km and half marathon, clocked 13 min 29sec, while Sifan Hassan also set a new world best time in the women’s race.

Ethiopian-born Hassan of the Netherlands who also holds the European half marathon record, clocked 14min 44sec.

Wanders turned up in Monaco just nine days after smashing Farah’s half-marathon benchmark by 21sec with a time of 59:13 in Ras Al Khaimah.

He finished fourth in that race in the United Arab Emirates behind Fikadu Haftu of Ethiopia.

Last October the Swiss runner showed his potential when clipping 12sec off Farah’s eight-year European 10km record with a 27:32 effort when finishing second in Durban.

He said after that performance: “I don’t use a watch because it slows down the rhythm.”

In December he bettered Durban when clocking 27:25 to win in Houilles, France. — AFP