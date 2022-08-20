Syabil Azam clinches the silver medal at Asian Junior Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: Young kegler Syabil Azam Syamsul Azam has managed to win the silver medal in the Boys Masters category of the 21st Asian Junior Bowling Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday.

In the championship held at the Blu-O Rhythm and Bowl, Syabil Azam recorded a total of 416 pinfalls in the boys stepladder final, losing out to Taiwan’s Lan Shao Kang, who garnered 447 pinfalls to take the gold.

Syabil Azam made it to the top-three of the stepladder finals and finished second after defeating another Taiwanese Cheng Shao Hua 217-213.

The teenager previously collected 3,743 pinfalls in the two blocks of the masters’ event.

Meanwhile, none of the national girl keglers advanced into the stepladder finals, as Adania Redzwan, Nur Aqila Aini Faiz and Anis Hannani Romzi finished ninth, 12th and 13th respectively.

The six-day tournament, which kicked off last Sunday (Aug 14), ended yesterday. - Bernama