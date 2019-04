SYDNEY: Sydney FC’s table-topping clash against Perth Glory was moved from the Sydney Cricket Ground Monday after uproar over the state of the historic venue’s pitch.

Melbourne Victory midfielder Terry Antonis suffered a nasty knee injury during an A-League game there on Saturday, after slipping on the uneven surface with no other players nearby.

It sparked demands by Australia’s football players’ union for an independent probe into the “deplorable” pitch, which Victory coach Kevin Muscat said wasn’t fit for football.

Football Federation Australia head of leagues Greg O’Rourke insisted the pitch was “safe”, but said it was in everyone’s interests to play on suitable surfaces.

Sydney, second in the table, will now host first-placed Perth on April 18 at the much smaller Kogarah Oval.

“We acknowledge that the playing surface was, and would be, playable and safe for A-League football as verified by two independent expert reports in days prior to the match as per our normal process,“ O’Rourke said.

“The SCG’s wicket block, though, compromises the uniformity of the field for football in particular.

“Following discussions with all stakeholders, we have taken the proactive decision to move the remaining Sydney FC match.”

The cricket ground is being used for soccer and rugby while the neighbouring Sydney Football Stadium is demolished and rebuilt.

Last month, large sections of the SCG turf were ripped apart during a Super Rugby game between the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds.

Stadium staff were forced to replace 3,000m² of grass in preparation for a rugby league match.

Sydney FC chief Danny Townsend said it was important that the club’s final home game against Perth was about football and not the pitch.

“This is a decision made in the viewing interest of members and supporters,“ he said. — AFP