PUTRAJAYA: The crisis plaguing the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) over the postponement of its annual general meeting (AGM) should be settled before 2020, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

Syed Saddiq who is disappointed with the failure of MPC to form a new leadership for the 2019- 2023 term warns that the responsibility towards national paralympic athletes could be neglected if the crisis continues to protract.

“I do not want to mention a final date (to resolve the crisis) but generally I want all matters to be settled within this year,” he said when met by reporters at the launching of Team MAS official attire at Youth and Sports Ministry hall, here today.

It is learnt that the status of former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar as deputy president of the Malaysian Wheelchair Rugby Federation (MWRF) has created a snag to the nomination of the new MPC leadership.

However, Syed Saddiq declined to intervene and would allow the problem to be resolved according to existing regulations.

“I have obtained the report that there is a dispute in the appointment by one of the associations causing the nomination to become a problem but as the minister, I will try not to interfere and will allow the matter to be settled according to existing regulations.

“On this matter, I am quite peeved as the crisis had gone on for months and MPC is unable to carry out its duties and responsibilities. The 2019 Asean Para Games is near while preparation for 2020 Tokyo Paralympics has to start early,” he added.

The Sports Commissioner, in an official letter signed by her assistant head, Asmadi Mohamad recently stated that the appointment of Khairy as MWRF deputy president was invalid as its legitimacy was questionable.

On June 29, the new MPC leadership for the 2019 -2023 term remained vacant after the AGM was postponed to another date.

Both candidates for the MPC president post, Khairy and his challenger, Malaysia Canoe Association (MASCA) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharuddin were not seen at the AGM. - Bernama