Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin stun Indonesian world no 7 to reach Denmark Open semis

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani (pix) stunned Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who recently helped Indonesia lift the Thomas Cup, in straight games to cruise into the Denmark Open semi-finals today.

World number 26 Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin tore the formbook to shreds by upstaging the world number seven Indonesians 21-18, 21-17 in 34 minutes in the quarter-finals at the Odense Sports Park.

This is also their first win in four meetings against the Indonesians, who played their part to help Indonesia lift the Thomas Cup after a 19-year wait in Aarhus, Denmark last week.

In tomorrow's semi-final, Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will take on the winner of the tie between Indonesia’s Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana and Danes Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

Malaysia’s challenge in the mixed doubles fizzled out after national number two Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing went down fighting 21-19, 12-21, 14-21 to fourth seeds and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino of Japan in an intense one hour and 32-minute quarter-final battle.- Bernama