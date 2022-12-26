T’Ganu govt to increase funds to state football clubs

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government is expected to provide bigger allocations to help state football clubs prepare for the Malaysia League and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup in 2023.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the state government had channelled RM20 million to clubs this year and was rewarded with several good results, including Terengganu FC’s (TFC) qualification for the FA Cup final and AFC Cup.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu Football Association (PBSNT) president, said the state government was confident of raising more sponsorships for the state’s football clubs.

“Getting more private sponsorships will mean reducing clubs’ dependence on the state government. We will intensify efforts to get sponsorships from bigger companies.

“Given the positive economic developments, we believe we can source for bigger funds for the club to prepare for AFC Cup in September next year,” he told reporters after the PBSNT annual congress here today.

Ahmad Samsuri also said PBSNT would introduce the Terengganu Football League (TFL) at various levels next year to unearth more young talents.

He said cooperation from PBSNT affiliates at the district level was vital to ensure the successful expansion of TFL.

“Previously, we limited TFL to only the Menteri Besar Cup. But in 2023 we will organise TFL Super League, TFL Premier League, TFL Under 16 and TFL Under 12.

“Every district must send teams to participate in competitions organised at the state level,” he added. - Bernama