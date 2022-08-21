Table tennis: Karen Lyne committed to head into finals at 2023 Sea Games

PETALING JAYA: National women’s table tennis player Karen Lyne is determined to improve on her achievement of bringing home two bronze medals at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, last May, by at least clinching silver in the 2023 edition in Cambodia.

Karen said her recent experience in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, which saw her bring home two silvers, had taught her important lessons on performing at the highest level.

“Although the organisers have not yet determined the types of events (to be contested at the 2023 SEA Games), I am indeed aiming at least for the finals in Cambodia,“ she said when met by Bernama at an event celebrating the achievements of the national table tennis squad at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, here.

At the 2021 SEA Games, the Sibu-born athlete brought home bronze medals through the women’s team event and doubles event with Ho Ying.

Karen also helped the national table tennis squad to two silvers through the women’s team event and mixed doubles event with Choong Javen at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Yesterday’s ceremony saw the Table Tennis Association of Malaysia present cash incentives, including RM60,000 to the women’s squad, RM40,000 to Javen-Karen, RM15,000 to women’s squad coach Beh Lee Wei, RM10,000 to men’s squad coach Chai Bian Keng, RM4,000 to the men’s squad and RM1,000 to the para table tennis squad. - Bernama