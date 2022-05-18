Table tennis: M’sia settle for bronze in men’s and women’s doubles

HANOI: The national table squad had to settle for two bronze medals - in the men’s and women’s doubles events respectively - after bowing out of the semi-finals at the 31st SEA Games here today.

At the competition held at the Hai Duong Gymnasium, national duo Choong Javen-Wong Qi Shen lost to Singaporean pair Chew Zhe Yu-Poh Shao 5-11, 8-11, 8-11 in the men’s category.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, Ho Ying-Karen Lyne fell to Zhou Jingyi-Zeng Jian, who are also from Singapore, 11-13, 2-11, 5-11.

Malaysia have won one silver and three bronze medals in table tennis so far.

Last Sunday (May 15), the national squad won the silver after losing 1-3 to Thailand in the men’s team final while the women’s squad got the bronze when they lost 0-3, also to Thailand.

At the 2019 SEA Games, Malaysia earned a total of two bronze medals in the sport through the men’s doubles event, while the team event was not contested at the Games.

The men’s and women’s singles events will begin tonight. - Bernama