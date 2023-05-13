Taekwondo squad wins two gold, two silver

PHNOM PENH: The national taekwondo squad brought cheer to the Malaysian camp when they won two gold medals in the poomsae events at the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre here yesterday.

Nur Humaira Abdul Karim (pix) created a welcome surprise when she won the women’s individual poomsae event with 7.430 points, ahead of her Singapore challenger, Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudhairi (7.260) and local Cambodian competitor Kanithyda (7.090).

Her success must have inspired her elder sister, Nurul Hidayah, who partnered up with Jason Loo to win the gold in the mixed pair event with 7.550 points, equal on points with second-placed Vietnam, while the Philippines took third place with 7.500 points.

The sisters also won the silver medal in the women’s team event, together with fellow teammate Lim Jia Wei with 7.700 points, while the Philipine team took the gold with 7.720 points, and Thailand the bronze with 7.660 points.

Chin Ken Haw then wrapped things up with the second silver medal of the day in the men’s individual event with 7.380 points, behind winner Patrick King Perez of the Philippines with 7.460 points. Cambodian Chhorn Kimhak took the bronze with 7.360 points.

When met by reporters, Nur Humaira, who is making her debut in the individual event, said she did not expect to win the gold as she was targeting the women’s team event.

“After missing out on the gold in the women’s team event, the coach told me to do my best and I am grateful for the win. Alhamdulllah..I was lucky in the individual event,” she shared, adding that she felt her sacrificing over a month of her studies in Universiti Malaya, and having to celebrate Aidilfitri in South Korea as she was preparing for the Games were worthwhile.

Pada temasya di Hanoi, Vietnam tahun lepas, Nur Humaira won the bronze in the women’s team event in the Hanoi SEA Games last year. -Bernama