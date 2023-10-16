Tajikistan coach hoping for a ‘fair’ referee in tomorrow’s final

SUBANG JAYA: Tajikistan national coach Petar Segrt expressed hope that the referee for the match between his side and Malaysia in the 2023 Merdeka Tournament final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here tomorrow, will be fair.

The 57-year-old coach said the referee should not easily give away penalty kicks and should be more considerate, as the field condition may not be satisfactory, as evident in the match between Malaysia and India, last Friday.

“India played fantasticly but Malaysia were lucky with the referee and that was the situation. I hope the referee will be more correct tomorrow, but that is football,” he told reporters during a pre-match press conference of the Merdeka Tournament 2023 final here today.

In the game between Malaysia and India, referee Mongkolchai Pechhri was alleged to have made a controversial decision by disallowing the goal scored by India’s midfielder Lallianzuala in the 56th minute.

Meanwhile, Segrt said that eventhough his team lineup would comprise 15 young players, he was confident that his players were ready to surprise Malaysia and bring home the prestigious championship trophy.

“We won against Malaysia in the Thailand Kings Cup one year ago, but from this game we missed 15 players. They are not here. Honestly, Malaysia are better at this home game. I know that Malaysia will have the advantage from the supporters.

“I know that you will have the ground, you have the area. I think three weeks you have prepared for this game. We will try to make a sensation tomorrow and we will try to make the best,” said Segrt.

For the record, Tajikistan automatically advanced into the final following the last-minute withdrawal of Palestine due to the tense situation in the Middle Eastern country.

Kim Pan Gon’s squad who beat India 4-2 on Friday, will meet Tajikistan in tomorrow’s final.-Bernama