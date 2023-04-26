Take my Athens 2004 story as an inspiration for Paris 2024: Chong Wei

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei (pix) wants national shuttlers who have never had the experience of competing in the Olympic Games to take inspiration from his story in the Athens 2004 edition in Greece.

Chong Wei said the national players who will be competing in the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, starting next month should not give up and fight to the last drop to ensure they can qualify for the world’s biggest sports event like how he did almost two decades ago.

The winner of the men’s singles silver medal three times in a row at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 editions admitted that he did not expect to represent the country at the 2004 Olympic Games since he had never represented the country at the SEA Games or the Asian Games at that time.

“At that time, only Wong Choong Hann and Roslin Hashim were confirmed going (to Athens), but when participating in the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Kuala Lumpur, I managed to advance to the quarter-finals and was indirectly able to be in 15th position in the top 16 ranking for the Olympic Games because at that time each country was allowed to send three representatives instead of two like now.

“I didn’t feel any pressure at all because no one expected a medal from me in Athens 2004. After Choong Hann and Roslin were eliminated, I was the only one left who played against the then number two player in the world from China, Chen Hong, in the round of 16 and was disappointed to lose even though I played the rubber game but I learned a lot there,“ he told reporters here today.

Chong Wei said this at the opening ceremony of Soul Sports Physio and Rehab Centre, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Besides hoping Malaysia will have two men singles in Paris 2024, the former world number one also wants to see the country have more options who can compete to fill the top 16 positions in the Olympic Games ranking in that category.

“Of course Lee Zii Jia and Ng Tze Yong I always say I hope will be in the top 16 in the Olympic qualification but for Tze Yong he has to fight because it’s not easy. At the same time, I also hope there is a third or fourth singles player such as Leong Jun Hao or Cheam June Wei who will be in the fight for Paris 2024,“ he said.

At the same time, he wants to share his experience of handling the pressure when competing in his past four editions of the Olympic Games with all athletes including those listed in the ‘Road To Gold’ (RTG) programme because to him it is not easy to face the challenge.

Meantime, the 2016 BAC champion said it will not be easy for Zii Jia to defend his BAC crown this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates but believes the world number four can do it if he shows his best performance.

Zii Jia, who is seeded third in Dubai, will open his campaign against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, today.

Regarding the opening of the Soul Sports Physio and Rehab Centre, Chong Wei said the idea of ​​establishing the centre came with two of his business partners, Malaysian Basketball Association president, Datuk Seri Lee Tian Hock and MJHM Sdn Bhd chairman, Datuk Mike Tee Swee Guan, after understanding the importance of injury prevention for athletes or the general public and treating injuries suffered.

Meanwhile, Hannah informed that RTG coordinator, Stuart Ramalingam, along with Chong Wei and two other national sports legends, Datuk Nicol David (squash) and Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi (hockey), are still in the process of evaluating all the requirements of the 15 athletes listed in the programme.

“Basically, many need facilities at the National Sports Institute, especially indie players (badminton), but all of these will be scrutinised, including the required budget,“ she said.

Among the athletes listed in the RTG programme are Zii Jia, defending men’s doubles world champion, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, national track cycling champion, Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and national diving queen, Datuk Pandelela Rinong.

The RTG is a national project with the objective to coordinate the country’s efforts in hunting for the maiden gold medal at the Olympic Games starting with Paris 2024. - Bernama